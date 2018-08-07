Obituaries

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth, Springfield, OH

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home in Ohio. Joey was very kindhearted and was willing to help anyone. He loved spending time with family, working on cars, and building model cars. Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sue Goforth; grandparents, Earl & Mary Patton and Bill & Norma Bently and uncle, Billy Joe Patton.

Joey is survived by his mother, Nancy Paton of Clinton, TN; father, Sammy Goforth of Toledo, OH; sister, Samantha (Travis) Binon of Toledo, OH; Fiancé, Nancy Kohler of Springfield, OH; daughters, Hailey Omans, Kayla Goforth, and Dakota Cochran; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends who treated him as family.

Joey’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Rick Murphy officiating. Joey’s interment will be Friday, August 10, 2018 at 2:00pm at New Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Jones Mortuary at 375 N. Main St. Clinton, TN 37716 or by calling 865-457-1515.

