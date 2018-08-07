Obituaries

Margaret “Loretta” Farmer-Johnson, Clinton

Margaret “Loretta” Farmer-Johnson, a lifelong resident of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2018 at the age of 94 while surrounded by her indebted family and friends by her bedside. Born March 22, 1924, Mrs. Johnson was a devoted Christian who raised her family in the church and dedicated her life to loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart.

During her life she was a member of South Clinton Baptist, Mount Olive Baptist and Greenway Baptist Churches in Clinton, TN. She is preceded in death by husband, Thurman and son, Timothy Johnson. She is also preceded in death by her father, William Clint Farmer and mother, Eula Jane Farmer along with her brothers and sisters, Howard and Earl Farmer and Edith Moore-Farmer and Helen Peoples-Farmer of Clinton. Mrs. Johnson also preceded in death by her lifelong confidant Charlie Hall of Rockwood, Tennessee.

Mrs. Johnson worked for the Clinton City School District up to her attaining work at the Y-12 Department of Energy (DOE) complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she held various increasing roles of responsibilities within the Mail Department during the years from 1944 to 1994. Handicapped from birth with the use of only her right arm, most who knew Mrs. Johnson would not consider her disability as a disadvantage as it seemingly never slowed her down, nor did it ever cause her to shy away from playing sports or committing herself to her work at DOE-similar to those who grew up in the Great Depression and during World War I as the Greatest Generation. She was as hard-working, loving and as dedicated as they come.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by a daughter, Deborah Johnson-Russell; grandson, Trenton Hutchison; granddaughters, Lacy Russell and Marissa Johnson; great grandchildren, Colby Goins, Braxton Hackworth, Launa Grace Hackworth and Luke Hackworth.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Danny Light officiating. Her burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

