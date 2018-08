Obituaries

Robert Lewis Crawford, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Robert Lewis Crawford, age 62 and a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Mr. Crawford chose to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest