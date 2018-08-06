Obituaries

Treva Aline Conley Ramsey, Harriman

Treva Aline Conley Ramsey, passed from this earth into the arms of Jesus Christ on August 6, 2018 at The Bridge in Rockwood, TN. She lived almost her entire life in Harriman, TN. She was born July 21, 1922 in Wilder, TN. to the late James Denton and Mary Melvina Conley. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Harriman and former manager of the Roane County Credit Bureau. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband of 70 years, Joseph Charles Ramsey and son Danny Ray Ramsey. She was also preceded in death by infant brothers; Belford, Billy, Bobby and Jimmy Conley as well as sisters Dimple Conley, Della Hood, Faye Taylor and Molly Bahns.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Joseph E. Ramsey

David M. Ramsey and Wife Patricia

Terry A. Ramsey and Wife Debbie

Frederick T. Ramsey and Wife Joy

Sister: Helen Wiser

A host of Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. The funeral service will immediately follow with the Minister Josh Head presiding. Interment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Harriman, 324 Morgan St., Harriman, TN. 37748. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Treva Aline Conley Ramsey.

