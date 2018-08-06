Obituaries

Danny Paul Mowery, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Danny Paul Mowery, age 58 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. Danny was born on July 11, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harvey and Zola Simmons Mowery. Danny was of the Baptist Faith. Danny’s favorite sayings were “It’s going to be what it’s going to be,” “Me and the Lord are going to work it out,” “Get jiggy with it,” and “He’s gonna work it out with you.” Danny enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing cards, and masonry work. Danny was a loving father who loved life and loved helping people. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his son: Danny Paul Sharp, nephews: Dewayne and Travis Mowery, and Cody Phillips, nieces: Delila Wilson and Tailey Thackerson, and siblings Patsy Wilson and Sherman Mowery.

Survivors:

Sons Daniel Sharp of Briceville

Jonathan Sharp and Taya of Clinton

Richard “Harvey” Sharp of Briceville

Daughter Michelle Sharp of Briceville

Grandchildren Manuel, Antonio, Kaiden, and Zola

Sisters Nellie Vandergriff of Claxton

Anna McDaniels of Cookeville

Janie Phillips of Clinton

Alma Mowery of Lake City

Brenda and Barry Braden of Clinton

Dolly and Mikey Kratochvic of Lake City

Mary and Jimmy Braden of Blaine

Margaret Spears of Clinton

Brothers Jerry and Donna Mowery of Jacksboro

William and Shirley Mowery of LaFollette

David and Janice Mowery of Caryville

Claude and Georgia Mowery of Alabama

Jimmy and Norma Mowery of Lake City

Johnny and Flora Mowery of Lake City

Special Friend Susie Parks

And many other special cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, August 6, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, August 6, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

