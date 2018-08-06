Obituaries

Sally Jo Wilson Jenkins, Petros Community (Morgan Co)

Sally Jo Wilson Jenkins, age 82, a resident of the Petros Community in Morgan Co., passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Mrs. Jenkins was born May 13, 1936 in Andersonville, TN. She was a member of Petros Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by parents, William Carson Wilson and Sylvia Garrett Wilson; brothers, Clifton “Bud” Wilson, Keith Wilson, and Johnny Wilson; sisters, Lila Adcock, Mary Goble, Jackie Colston, and Patsy Allen.

She is survived by son, Kenneth Michael Jenkins and wife Janie of Petros; grandson, Michael Shane Jenkins and wife Melissa of Knoxville; granddaughter, Misty Michelle Key and husband Mike of Lancing; precious great-grandchildren, Bryar Lucas Henry and Layla Katherine Henry of Lancing, Michael Robert Jenkins and Jack William Jenkins of Knoxville; sisters, Carlene Hall and Jimmie Jackson.

The family will have a private service and graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Petros Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jenkins family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

