Martin Ray Davis, Oliver Springs

Martin Ray Davis, age 66, left this earthly world on Saturday, August 4, 2018. He died at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a wonderful grandson, son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

His greatest talents were the things he did with his hands. There was nothing that he could not accomplish with his great talent God gifted him with. He fixed cars, did carpentry work on houses, and built special things for his wife and other friends. He could make people feel better when he gifted them with his beautiful smile and twinkling blue eyes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Thelma Basler Davis; brother, Robert Davis; sister, Glenna Smith; grandparents, Marion and Reppie Davis, and Martin and Norma Basler; and a special loving couple Elmer and Hazel Bingham.

He leaves his loving and adoring family, wife Betty Davis; children, Marti and Brandon Davis; grandchildren, Cierra, Jacob, and Alizah Davis, Leah and Mason Strickland, and Bristol Wright; great granddaughter, Emma Strickland; sisters, Shirley Hamilton and Patsy (Joe) Hamby; brothers, Calvin (Michelle) Davis, Carl (Debbie) Davis, Gary (Dean) Davis, John and Virgil Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Jim Bingham.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is in charge of the service, Pastor Robbie Leach will conduct the service at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The receiving of friends will be from 6-7 pm and service at 7 pm. There will be no internment due to cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beech Park Baptist Church or your favorite charity in the memory of Mr. Davis.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Davis family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Visitation Tuesday, August 07, 2018

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Beech Park Baptist Church

1085 East Tri-County Blvd.

Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840 Funeral Service Tuesday, August 07, 2018

7:00 PM Beech Park Baptist Church

1085 East Tri-County Blvd.

Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840

