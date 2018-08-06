Obituaries

John R. Armes, Wartburg

Mr. John R. Armes, age 70, of Wartburg, passed away Friday August 3, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Cordell and Ervia Armes.

One grandson: Jacob Armes.

And one sister: Marsha Jackson.

He is survived by his son: Johnny “John Boy” Armes and Wanda Porter.

His grandson: Jordan Armes.

And granddaughter: Sis Brown.

Six brothers: Steve, Duck, Jack, Paul, Roger and Jeff Armes.

Seven sisters: Cricket Beaver, Mildred Carroll, Bonnie Armes, Sherry Carroll, Ava Byrge, Beverly Beasley and Pam Bunch.

His ex-wife: Sharon McCullough, along with several nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 7, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Armes Family Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Armes family.

