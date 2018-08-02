Obituaries
Lawrence Simmerman Viar, Clinton
Lawrence Simmerman Viar joined his heavenly father on August 1, 2018. Lawrence was born December 24, 1948. Lawrence attended school at Clinton Elementary School, Clinton High School, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College and later Georgia Technical. He worked mostly in the electronics industry. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence Viar; brother, Kenneth Howard Viar.
He is survived by:
Loving wife 43 years…… Rebecca McKinney Viar of Clinton
Mother…………………… Margaret Viar
Daughters……………. Donna Jean Clevenger & husband Tim of Powell
Margaret Lorraine “Lori” Viar of MA
Sons………………….. Adam John Viar & fiancé Christi of Asheville, NC
Devin McKinley Viar & wife Ashley of Robbinsville, NC
Granddaughter…………. Kadence McKinley Viar
Grandson……………….. Greyson Wade Viar
Sister-in-laws………… Sallie McKinney of Bakersville, NC
Katherine Burns of Robbinsville, NC
Nieces……………. Rachael Morgan Mosteller & husband Jonathan
Alexis Nichole McKinney
Nephews…………… Joey Beavers & wife Jaime
Brandon Beavers & wife Katie
The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com