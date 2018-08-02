Obituaries

Lawrence Simmerman Viar, Clinton

Lawrence Simmerman Viar joined his heavenly father on August 1, 2018. Lawrence was born December 24, 1948. Lawrence attended school at Clinton Elementary School, Clinton High School, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College and later Georgia Technical. He worked mostly in the electronics industry. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence Viar; brother, Kenneth Howard Viar.

He is survived by:

Loving wife 43 years…… Rebecca McKinney Viar of Clinton

Mother…………………… Margaret Viar

Daughters……………. Donna Jean Clevenger & husband Tim of Powell

Margaret Lorraine “Lori” Viar of MA

Sons………………….. Adam John Viar & fiancé Christi of Asheville, NC

Devin McKinley Viar & wife Ashley of Robbinsville, NC

Granddaughter…………. Kadence McKinley Viar

Grandson……………….. Greyson Wade Viar

Sister-in-laws………… Sallie McKinney of Bakersville, NC

Katherine Burns of Robbinsville, NC

Nieces……………. Rachael Morgan Mosteller & husband Jonathan

Alexis Nichole McKinney

Nephews…………… Joey Beavers & wife Jaime

Brandon Beavers & wife Katie

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

