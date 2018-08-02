Obituaries

Mark Vincent Burress, Harriman

Mark Vincent Burress, age 58, of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ona and Blaine Burress and grandson, Jesse Stratton.

Mark is survived by his daughters, Kim Stratton, Melinda Burress, Crystal Burress and Kayla Burress; sons, Jeremy Burress, Mark Burress, Jr., Jamie Burress, T.J. Stratton and Justin Yabarra; ten grandchildren; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 12 – 2 p.m., Monday, August 6, with graveside services to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Burress Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

