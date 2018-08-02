Obituaries

Ann C. Vought, Harriman

Mrs. Ann C. Vought, age 85 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Harriman Care and Rehab. Mrs. Ann was a member of the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter #22 and Lakeview Baptist Church. She loved the piano and played it for 72 years of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Charlie Vought

One son: Michael Kreis

Parents: Roy and Tennie Poole Cochran

One brother: Stanley Cochran

One sister: Marilyn Shillings

Stepdaughter: Sue Cromwell

And stepson: Terry Vought

She is survived by two sons: Wade and his wife Angela Kreis and Curt and his wife Terecia Kreis

Two daughters: Suzanne Humphrey and Connie and her husband Frank Potter

One stepson: Sam Vought

Two stepdaughters: Pat Wilcoxon and Charlene Trammell

One brother: Bud and his wife Maxine Cochran

Two sisters: Jean Chambers and Faye McCartt and her husband Robert

Three grandchildren: Erin (Marcus) Randall, Adam (Ashley) Kreis and Curecia Kreis

Six great grandchildren

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be immediately following the visitation with Dr. Dusty Stout officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Vought family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

