Obituaries
Jenny Paige Phillips, Clinton
Jenny Paige Phillips, age 59, of Clinton passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018 at her residence. Jenny was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxvillle. She is preceded in death husband, Doug Phillips.
She is survived by:
Children……………. Jesse Woody
Jacqueline Phillips
Granddaughter.. Ava
The family will have a graveside service 10:30 am, Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com