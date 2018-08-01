Obituaries

Jenny Paige Phillips, Clinton

Jenny Paige Phillips, age 59, of Clinton passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018 at her residence. Jenny was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxvillle. She is preceded in death husband, Doug Phillips.

She is survived by:

Children……………. Jesse Woody

Jacqueline Phillips

Granddaughter.. Ava

The family will have a graveside service 10:30 am, Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

