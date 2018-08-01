Obituaries

Stanton B. Thomas III, Clinton

Stanton B. Thomas, III age 93 of Clinton passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at NCH of Oak Ridge.

Born July 1, 1925 on a farm near Guthrie, KY to Frances Carneal Thomas and S.B. Thomas, Jr.

In 1933 the family left the farm when his father, with a civil engineering background from Purdue University, began work with the U.S. Geological Survey.

During the next two years the family moved six times while surveying the Appalachians through Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. In 1935 they returned to Guthrie, KY the mother’s home.

In 1939 Stan began high school in Clarksville, TN and remained there for three years being elected student body president for his senior year.

In 1942 the family moved to Columbia, TN when his father, as construction supervisor built two Union Carbide plants.

The day following graduation at age 17, Stan enlisted in the U.S. Army in Nashville, TN. For the next three and a half years, he served in the Army going ashore at Omaha Beach in August 1944 as part of Patton’s 3rd Army. He remained in combat until evacuated and hospitalized in England in December 1944. He was awarded a Bronze Star metal; combat Infantry Badge; two Bronze Battled Stars; and a Presidential Unit Citation for his combat duty.

Following two months hospitalization he was returned to France with SHAEF Headquarters, seeing duty in Versailles and Rheims, France and Frankfurt, Germany as the war ended.

Following discharge in May, 1946 he enrolled at the University of Tennessee in civil engineering and received his B.S. degree in December 1950, during his tenure at UT, he married the former Esther Hall of St. Albany, Vermont and they had two sons, S.B. Thomas, IV and Gary Hall Thomas.

Joining Union Carbide Corp. upon graduation the family lived in Clarksburg, WV; Columbia, TN and Lawrenceburg, TN. They had three more sons during that period; Stephen L. Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN, Dr. Paul A. Thomas of Franklin, TN and Mark A. Thomas of Columbia, TN.

Following retirement in 1983, Stan and Ester moved to Charlotte, NC and enjoyed three special years with his brother’s family hunting quail and attending UT ballgames.

In 1986 they returned to Tennessee to be closer to his aging parents in Columbia and bought a home in Clinton, TN. It became the site of many family reunions and ballgame attending events.

In September 1991, Ester succumbed to her long battle with cancer. Two years later, Stan married Gale Doughty, a successful Oak Ridge realtor and they began together in Clinton.

In the years that followed, Gale was converted to a loyal Vol fan and fisherman, as the couple attended all Vol football and basketball home games together.

Stan was very proud of his two wives and five sons and their accomplishments. His community contributions included tenures as both a Junior and Senior Worden at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia, TN and four years’ service on the Clinton Utility Board.

At Stan’s request, there will be no services. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home; www.holleygamble.com

