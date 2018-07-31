Obituaries

Bethanne Flick, Clinton

Bethanne Flick, 59, beloved wife of Rev. Dr. Stephen A. Flick, of Clinton, Tennessee, went to her heavenly home on July 23, 2018, after a traffic accident that occurred during travel through Botetourt County, Virginia. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and laughter, devotion to family and friends, and a firm foundation of faith in Jesus that supported her throughout her life. It is because of the assurance contained in that Blessed Hope that her family has released her into the hands of our loving God as she entered into His rest and peace.

Beth was born on June 27, 1959, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to William and Phyrn Baker. Hers was an idyllic childhood as she grew up on a farm in nearby Wampum, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 1977 from Shenango High School, where she established her excellent lifelong clerical skills. In her youth she attended the Bethel United Brethren Church, also in New Castle, and it was in this same church on May 25, 1979, where she would wed Stephen A. Flick in Holy Matrimony. The service was conducted by the Rev. Arthur Flick, pastor of Bethel United Brethren and Steve’s father. Rev. Arthur Flick and his wife Violet ministered to the congregation of which the Baker and Flick families were a part for many years.

Shortly after their marriage, she partnered in the efforts of her husband’s academic achievements as he obtained undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in Indiana, Mississippi, and New Jersey. Together they ministered in churches and resided in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and lastly in Clinton, Tennessee. Countless fond memories and lifelong friendships were made at each step along the way. Beth worked at and excelled in multiple clerical positions throughout her work life. Her current and last position as Administration Section Manager at Oak Ridge Associated Universities was no exception.

Beth was blessed with a large and loving extended family. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and towards that end at times supported them in their education by homeschooling. She was an advocate and organizer for her children and other homeschool families.

Beth is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stephen A. Flick; a daughter, Jessica (Stephen) Smith; a son, Jonathan (Krista) Flick; her grandchildren Isaac, Joshua, and Seth Smith, Gabriel and Arianna Flick; her siblings Bradley Baker, Beverly Flick-Hazzard and William Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Phyrn Baker and beloved brother-in-law David Flick.

Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, August 2nd at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee from 2 to 4 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Family and friends will gather at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton after the service for fellowship, food, and to share memories. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.holleygamble.com. Memorial contributions may also be made in lieu of flowers to her favorite non-profit ministry, Christian Heritage Fellowship, Inc (https://christianheritagefellowship..com/supporting-us).

