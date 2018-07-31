Obituaries

Kenneth “Buddy” Allen McNally, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth “Buddy” Allen McNally, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at his residence. Mr. McNally worked as a Crane Operator in the Construction Business. He loved people and would do anything for anyone. Kenneth is preceded in death by his Daughter, Angela Webb; Sister, Jane Johnson; and parents, Johnny & Wilma McNally.

Survivors include:

Wife: Martha McNally of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Carolyn Gaines of Oliver Springs, TN

Martha Swint of Sunbright, TN

Sister: Janet Bryant of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Larry McNally of Rockwood, TN

Many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

A host of nieces, nephews, & other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 5:00-7:00pm at Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. McNally. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Allen McNally.

