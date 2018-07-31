Obituaries

Linda Gaile Edmonds Moore, Harriman

Mrs. Linda Gaile Edmonds Moore, age 66, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born July 30, 1951 in Harriman, Tennessee. Her father gave her the nickname of “Doll”. She was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. She loved fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Grams”. She was a fighter and a strong-willed, stubborn and feisty woman who would “Tell it like it is”. She was the one that everyone would call on if they needed something, but was “mean as a snake” if you messed with her family. It was through her resolve and determination that her family was able to stay intact. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Pete Edmonds & Margie Pearl Brock Edmonds; brother, Bobby Edmonds; sisters, Sue Edmonds and Mary Edmonds; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph & Mary Moore; brothers-in-law, Larry Moore, Leon Moore, P.D. Moore, and Billy Joe Moore; sisters-in-law, Lois & George Fulks and Betty Ruth Moore.

Survivors include:

Husband of 49 ½ years: Ralph Moore, Jr. of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Rebecca Moore Brandon (Billy) of Harriman, TN

Son: Wayne Moore (Crystal) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Angel, Alex, Zack, Amanda, Makayla, Isaiah, Noah, Brant, Brittany, and Lovebug

Great Grandchildren: Elias and Aurora

Sisters: Cheryl Gunter (Larry) of Rockwood, TN

Katie Gilmore (Joe) of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Charlie Bill Edmonds of Harriman, TN

Randall Edmonds of Rockwood, TN

Bill Edmonds of FL

Roger Edmonds (Sue) of Powell, TN

Brothers- and Sisters-in-law: Darlene Moore of Harriman, TN

David Moore (Jeanette) of Kingston, TN

Allan & Stephanie Moore of Spring City, TN

Shelby Gann (Richard) of Harriman, TN

Roger Moore (Jane) Cleveland, TN

Robert Moore (Sue) of Cleveland, TN

And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee.

