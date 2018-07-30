Obituaries

Susan Jeffers, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Susan Jeffers, age 72 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She loved her family, grandchildren and her cat, Bitsy. Susan also loved to read.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Loyd Caldwell, and sister, Kathy Caldwell McDougall.

Susan is survived by her mother, Wanda Caldwell Bulger of Marietta, GA; husband, Benny Jeffers of Clinton, TN; son, Scott Jeffers and wife, Kristi of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Mack of Powell, TN; brother, Michael Caldwell and wife, Melanie of Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Jana Smith, Brad Jeffers, Adam Jeffers and Alex Jeffers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Susan’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 1:30pm – 2:30pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Susan’s interment will follow her visitation at 3:00pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

