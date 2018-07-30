Obituaries

Terry Paul, Kingston

Terry Paul, age 76 of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, July 26th, 2018. Terry was born on January 27th, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a retired teacher and was highly involved with youth sports throughout his life. Terry was of the Catholic faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Robert Paul and Bernetta Kathryn Miller. He is survived by:

Daughter: Kimberly Paul of Spring City, TN

Sons: Terry Paul (Kara) of Hanover, MA

Chris Paul (Amanda) of North Olmstead, OH

4 Grandchildren: Tavin, Jade, Tanner & Owen.

Brother: Tom Paul of Brecksville, OH

Sister: Kathy Winiecki of Hudson, OH

Several nieces and nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family asks that memorials and contributions be made to any local animal shelter of their choice or the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

