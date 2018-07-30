Obituaries

Patricia Elizabeth Ramsey Wright, Rockwood

Posted on

Patricia Elizabeth Ramsey Wright, age 84 of Rockwood, passed away at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville on Friday, July 20th, 2018. She was born on November 8, 1933. She was a retired school teacher with the Roane County School System for 38 years. She also was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Rockwood and a volunteer for the Rockwood Ministerial Association. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wright; Parents: Leland Ramsey and Pearl Blower, and one brother. She is survived by:

Daughter: Zan Wright Wyatt of Knoxville, TN

Sons: Greg Wright of Dalton, Georgia

Kenny Wright (Len) of Hernando, Miss

Andy Wright (Shila) of Greeneville, SC

12 Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren

Sister Sandra Greathouse of Columbiana, OH

The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, August 4th at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Cremation Services have been planned. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Patricia Elizabeth Ramsey Wright.

