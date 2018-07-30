Obituaries

Gene Edward Murray

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Gene Edward Murray went to be with his Lord and Saviour peacefully at home on Friday, July 27th. He was born to parents, Ted and Sue Murray on May 1, 1957. He went to Oak Ridge High School. He received his Master’s in Safety from U.T, he worked for TOSHA in Knoxville for 19 years as an Industrial Hygienist. He loved playing sports as a child and adult. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and avid body builder which was his greatest pastime. His loud laughter made everyone else laugh and his friendliness will be missed by all. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church..

He is preceded in death by mother, Sue Murray and mother in law Estella Melton

Gene leaves behind his loving wife Michelle Connie Melton Murray, they would have been married 28 years on November 10th

Sister… Susan and husband Danny Phillips

Brothers… Jerry and wife Cherry Murray

Adam Murray

John and wife Tina Murray

Sister in law’s… Cheryl and husband Lon Aslinger

Janice Wetherington

Evelyn Hutchison

Great nieces… Alexandra, Courtney, Sierra and Savannah

Special great-nephew… Ace

Several nieces and nephews

The family will be receiving friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton chapel on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 6-8 pm funeral service at 8:00 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

