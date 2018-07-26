Obituaries

Rosie Dicken, Oakdale

Mrs. Rosie Dicken, age 83 of Camp Austin Community in Oakdale, passed away Tuesday July 24, 2018 at her home. She was a member of Piney Baptist Church. Mrs. Rosie was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and she also served as a teachers aid at Oakdale School for 22 years.

She was preceded in death by her son: Steve Dicken.

Parents: William and Myra Jones Norris.

Grandson: Nathan Kernea.

She is survived by her husband: Tom Dicken

Daughter: Cindy Kernea.

Grandson: Tom & Michelle Dicken.

Two great grandchildren: Aurelia and Joni Dicken.

Nephews: Donnie, Dave, and Ray Norris.

Nieces: Jennie Bingham, Emma Lou Meunier, Patrica Brown, and Nancy Ooten.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 on Thursday July 26, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Friday July 27, 2018 at 12:00 in Piney Baptist Church. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Graveside services will follow in the Piney Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Dicken family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

