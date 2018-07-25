Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Heiney, Clinton (formerly of Holland, OH)

Robert (Bob) Heiney, age 78, formerly of Holland, OH, passed peacefully from this life on July 23, 2018, in the very manner he would have chosen – at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with his family, anywhere – doing anything – at any time. Bob’s life was full of adventures over the years and he never let the small things in life get in the way of a good time. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, swimming, traveling with the family and golfing with his sons-in-law. Bob never passed up an opportunity to be with any of them and certainly he felt, the more the merrier. We would all still live at home if he had his way!! We rest assured knowing that he is no longer suffering, but now rejoicing in heaven with those who were called before, in particular, his mother, father, brother Bill and son-in-law, Mike. He worked most of his 40-year career as a dental technician, retiring in 1999 as owner of Perfection Dental Lab in Holland, OH. At that time, he moved with his wife to Tennessee, so he could be closer to his three daughters and grandchildren. Dad, we thank you for all the wonderful memories and the security we had in knowing that you loved us unconditionally.

Bob is survived by his soulmate and wife of 60 years, Ruth L. Baney Heiney as well as his three daughters, Donna (Jack) Hill of Clinton, Tn, Brenda (Steve) Stevenson of Knoxville, TN and Sandy (Mike Heath, deceased) DeGeer of Powell, TN. In addition, Bob leaves his grandchildren: Stacey (Todd) Wilson, Bradley Perkins, Brandi (Jerry) Taylor, Stacy (Ben) McCombs, Bill (Tanaya) Kine, Heather (Daniel) Bolling, Rachel (Matt) Simmons, Nicholas (Lauren) Perkins, Alexandria (Justin) Seith & Megan Stephenson. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, brother Fred (Shirley) Heiney, sister Carol Bear, sisters-in-law Pat (Glenn) Hoffman, Barb (Jeff) Goering and Kay Heiney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a warm thank-you to Bob’s caregivers from Covenant Hospice of East TN, with heartfelt appreciation to Cynthia and Angie in particular, as well as a loving hug of gratitude to daughter Sandy and granddaughter Ali who helped with Dad both day as night.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 26th at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Services immediately following, Brother Gary Swaggerty officiating. Interment will be Friday, July 27th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to Covenant Hospice, 3001 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909.

