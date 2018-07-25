Obituaries

Paul Andrew Jones, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Paul Andrew Jones, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on April 10, 1937 and worked as a coal truck driver and a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by father, Raymond Franklin Jones; mother, Hazel Kendricks Jones; brothers, Harold Jones, Roy L. Jones (Vern), Dean Jones, Eugene Jones, Don Jones; sisters, Sue Jones and Lois Jones Duncan.

Survivors include his wife, Beulah Bunch Jones; son, Allen Seiber; grandchildren, Allie Seiber and Aidan Seiber; one brother, L.C. Jones; sisters, Opal Jones Dillard and Jeannie Lou Jones Weathers; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 8 pm with Rev. Ralph Wilson officiating. Burial will be at 11 am Friday, July 27, 2018 at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jones family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

