Geneva Willis Filyaw, Oakdale

Mrs. Geneva Willis Filyaw, age 82, a resident of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born September 16, 1935 in Henderson, Arkansas. Mrs. Filyaw was of the Baptist faith and tried to be everyone’s “Maw”. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lester Willis and Leora Jones Willis; husband, David Brison Filyaw; sons, James Alan Filyaw and Gregory David Filyaw; and sisters, Lummie Buckner, Ethel Jones, Kate Moss, and Lola Hickman.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Myra Kay Hart of Maryville, TN

Starla Michelle Dodson (Steve) of Rock Springs, GA

Son: Philip Brison Filyaw of Harriman, TN

15 Grandchildren

A host of Great Grandchildren

Brother: Clifford Willis of Harriman, TN

And many Nieces and Nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Randy McCausland officiating. Committal services and interment will be held of Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Geneva Willis Filyaw.

