Pamela Kay Rucker Holladay, Clinton

Pamela Kay Rucker Holladay age 60 of Clinton, TN gained her angel wings on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Pamela was born in August 1957 to Rex and Anna Rucker. She is preceded in death by her father, Rex Andrew Rucker; sisters, Janice L. Rucker and Teresa Bumgardner; grandparents, Charles and Odessa Miles and Andrew and Mattie Rucker as well as several aunts and uncles.

Pamela is survived by mother, Anna Mae Rucker; children, Heather Bellow, Shawn and Tiffany Holladay, Shannon Holladay, and Joshua Holladay; grandchildren, Justin Holladay, Taylor Holladay, Breanna Graham, Chase Bellow, Ethan Holladay, Emery Holladay, and Isabella Holladay; great grandson, Tyler Huskey; sisters, Gail Welch, Sharon Rucker, Sheila Carney, and Margaret and Kevin Johnson; aunt, Sue Miles; niece, Becky Bumgardner Arnold and husband Rick Arnold; nephews, Jason Welch, Rex Welch, Andrew Carney, and Tyler Rucker; special childhood friend, Roger Simmons as well as other relatives and friends.

At Pamela’s request there will be no services. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

