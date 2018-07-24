Obituaries

Martin Louis Davis, Clinton

Martin Louis Davis left this earth, to go home to be with our Lord. You will be greatly missed but we will see you again. He passed on to his hope in Glory. Thank you Father that Louis is now resting in your hands. We will be with you shortly. Enjoy your new home and your new body. No more sickness and no more pain. Watch and wait for us, we will not be far behind.

Louis’s family will receive his friends from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Louis’s interment and graveside will follow his visitation at Bishopville Cemetery in Heiskell, TN with full military honors. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

