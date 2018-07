Obituaries

Mary E. Carroll, Oliver Springs

Mary E. Carroll, age 83, of Oliver Springs, passed away on July 21, 2018 at Harriman Care and Rehab.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Oliver Springs City Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

