Donald H. Vowell, Lake City

Donald H. Vowell was born on April 18th, 1934 in Briceville, TN to Alvin H. and Eva R. Vowell. Don grew up in Briceville, married his high school sweetheart, Olivia Johnson of Lake City, TN, graduated from Lake City High School and then served in the Army, where he worked in the medical research laboratory. After his discharge he relocated to Detroit Michigan and began working at Massey-Ferguson. While in Michigan, he began his college education at Eastern Michigan University. Massey-Ferguson transferred him to Akron, Ohio to work on a new manufacturing plant start –up. While residing in Stow, Ohio (a suburb of Akron), he served in the Air Force Reserves and continued his education at Kent State University. Don retired from Massey-Ferguson, relocated back to Lake City, and worked for a period of time at Home Crest in Clinton and served with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Don was a deacon at the Briceville First Baptist church, a 32 degree mason, an amateur radio operator (ham radio), an avid reader, a nature/environmental lover, and a patriot embracing God, Country and Family. He enjoyed being outside, whether he was hiking, doing bird calls, working in the yard, or just soaking up the sun.

Don was proud of his family and delighted when his granddaughter, Katie, finished medical school and began her surgical residency in Charleston, SC.

Don passed away on July 19, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio with his family at his side. Don was preceded in death by his infant son, Donald; his father Alvin Vowell; and his mother Eva Roaden Vowell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Olivia, his daughter Tamara Engelhardt (Martin) and his granddaughter Kathryn Engelhardt, MD.; his fur baby Mercedes and friends and family.

The family will miss him dearly – his sense of humor, his ability to put together a rhyme or rap-song and his well-thought out insights on most any topic, but we are comforted as he is now in the loving hands of our Lord.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 5-7pm. His funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 1pm at Briceville First Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Alt officiating. His burial will follow at Leach Cemetery in Lake City. www.holleygamble.com

