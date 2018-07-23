Obituaries

Cora Doris Griffith, Kingston

Cora Doris Griffith, age 76, of Kingston passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1941 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She was a member of the Oak Ridge Church of Christ. Doris owned and operated Doris Pet Salon for many years in Kingston and had a great passion for pets. She not only groomed but many trusted her with boarding their animals when needed. She also enjoyed quilting and shared her loved with others through her quilts. Preceded in death by her parents Webster & Mary Kerr Strunk.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband David Griffith of Kingston

Sons Troy Griffith & wife, Sandra of Knoxville

Ralph Griffith & wife, Bessie of Montgomery. AL

Grandchildren Rylee and Carly

Brother J. B. Strunk & wife, Joyce of Williamsburg, KY

Sister Bessie Lowe & husband, Clyde of Millersburg, OH

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Murray Wade presiding. Family & friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2018 for interment at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

