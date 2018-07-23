Obituaries

Janet Lynne Wilson Phillips, Lake City

Janet Lynne Wilson Phillips, age 65 of Lake City passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Summit View Nursing Home in Lake City. She was born March 11 1953 in Toledo, OH to the late Ruben Wilson and Lucy Lowe. Mary was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, caring for her animals, and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Lucy Lowe Wilson and brother Larry Wilson.

Survivors:

Husband Amos “AR” Phillips

Son Daniel Phillips

Daughters Sara Wilson and Paul

Suzanne Dixon and William

Sisters Mary Spear and Brad

Nancy Sharp and Walter

Grandchildren William, Leah, Abby, Kyle, Toby, Heidi, Autumn, Samuel, and Addison

Great Grandchild Victoria

Host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Sweat and Rev. Danny Orick officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, July 23, 2018 to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN for Janet’s Interment.

