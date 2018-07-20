Obituaries

Marjorie E. Caldwell, Kingston

Marjorie E. Caldwell age 85 of Kingston passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at her home. She was one of nine children of Thomas and Valentine Rose Hughes Guarin. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence David Caldwell.

Survivors include:

Son Roger (Deborah) Caldwell of Kingston;

Daughters Deborah Caldwell of Kingston;

Sandy Caldwell of Kingston;

Son David (Chris) Caldwell of Clinton;

Grandchildren Murphy Caldwell, Rachael Caldwell (Brent) Knox, Alexander Caldwell;

Great grandchildren Elizabeth and Lyndon Knox;

Sister Geneva Richmond of Macomb, IL,

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

