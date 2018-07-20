Obituaries
Lorene L. Reed, Clinton
Lorene L. Reed, age 90, of Clinton passed away peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. Lorene was a member of Second Baptist Church and was a lifelong resident of Clinton, TN.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC in Oak Ridge for the loving care given to Lorene.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 10:00 am, Monday at Sartin Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com