Obituaries
Louis (Cowboy) Goldberg, Rockwood
Louis (Cowboy) Goldberg, age 67, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at his home with his loving wife & family by his side. He was born May 5, 1951 in Oakdale and has been a resident of Roane County for most of his life. He was of the Baptist faith. Cowboy retired from Worsham Sprinkler/Virginia Sprinkler Company with over 45 years of dedication as a Sprinkler Fitter in Fire Protection. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved his livestock and farm animals, especially horses. Preceded in death by his father, Givens Goldberg: mother, Opal Lemons; brothers, Charles (Duggen) Goldberg, James and Ellis Goldberg; father-in-law, Lawrence (Pap) Cunningham.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 27 years Terry Goldberg of Rockwood
Children: Donna Goldberg McCaysville, GA, Janet Chambers & husband, Louis of McCaysville, GA
Michael Bradshaw & wife, Michelle of Atlanta, GA, David Bradshaw of Rockwood
Brandon Loy of Harriman
Grandchildren: Adam White, Cole & Coy Jay Chambers, Tori Arnold & husband, Sean
Nicholas Bradshaw & Hope Steinmetz
Brothers: Freddie Goldberg & wife, Bobby of Harriman and Gary Goldberg of Westel
Sisters: Darlene Shirley & husband, Johnny of Westel and Susan (Eulene) Tilley of Rockwood
Special Niece: Kylee (Kinklebob) Ryans of Rockwood
Mother-in-law: Loretta (Maw) Cunningham of Rockwood
Brother-in-law: Larry Cunningham & wife, Vera of Rockwood
Sister-in-law: Sandi Riggs & husband, Kevin of Rockwood
Longtime family friend & primary care provider: Linda Cole, FNP of Rockwood
Special Friends: Ray (Junior) Williams, Jr. of Harriman, Johnny Shirley of Westel, Mike Puckett of
Spring City, Tommy Strange of Charlotte, NC, George Goolsby of Harriman, Frank Austin & Donnie Waldo of Rockwood
A host of extended family, co-workers & friends
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Interment will follow the service at Glen Alice Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.