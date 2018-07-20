Obituaries

Bill Cofer, Rockwood

Mr. Bill Cofer, age 56, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at his residence. He was born October 20, 1960 in Kountz, Texas and was of the Baptist faith. Bill was a retired Corrections Officer with the State of Tennessee, serving at Brushy Mounty Prison and Morgan County Regional Correctional Complex with over 31 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Cofer; father, George L. Cofer; and niece, Misty Cofer.

Survivors include:

Mother: Rosa Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Sue Wright (Mack) of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: George D. Cofer (Judy) of Wartburg, TN

John Cofer (Sharon) of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Jim Cofer of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Bill Cofer.

