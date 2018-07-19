Obituaries

Clyde Edward Stone, Harriman

Clyde Edward Stone, age 93, went to his heavenly home July 18, 2018. He was a WW II Veteran in the European Theatre from 1944 – 1946. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church for many years and retired from Chase Drugs after 49 years. Clyde was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, friend, husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He enjoyed bible study, gardening and time with family and friends. He was an outstanding member of the greatest generation.

In heaven, he is reunited with his wife Lucille J. Stone and his parents Ray and Vivie Stone. He has also reunited with siblings Wilma Weatherford, Lela Stone, Ava Miles, Estelle Overton, Eula Brummitt, Walter Stone and Maxine Chapman.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Cindy and son-in-law Mark Hensley, grandson Corbett Dane Edward Hensley. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

A special thanks to devoted caregivers Vay Davis and Trina Morris. Also, staff of Home Health Care and Hospice of East Tennessee.

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 1-3 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Service will follow with Kelvin Todd and Matt Edwards officiating. Graveside service will follow directly after the funeral in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home in Oakdale, TN, South Harriman Baptist Church, Alzheimer’s Association or the American Red Cross. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Stone Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

