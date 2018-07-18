Obituaries

William Douglas “Bill” Hall, Kingston

Mr. William Douglas “Bill” Hall, age 77, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 7, 1941 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Bill was a member of the Potter’s House Fellowship in Harriman, Tennessee, was a Mason, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a Law Enforcement Officer with multiple Law Enforcement Agencies and retired from the Kingston Police Department. Bill was also a photographer for the Roane County News for over 20 years, retiring as Chief Photographer. He loved to draw and paint and was a member of the Tennessee Artist Group. Most of all, he loved spending time with his great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ernest Hall and Angelee Gertrude Heidle Hall.

Survivors include:

Companion: Carol Northern of Kingston, TN

Daughter: Julia Davis of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Caitlin Jago (Nathan) of Elizabeth City, NC

Whitney Ryans (Zach) of Rockwood, TN

Austin Davis (Brentney) of Kingston, TN

Troy Davis, Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Bella, Kane, and Baleigh Jago

Bryson, Brylee, Brinley, and Bristol Ryans

Jaylen Davis and an another expected great grandchild

And many friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 20, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Potter’s House Fellowship, 212 Patton Lane, Harriman, Tennessee 37748. Funeral services will follow on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Potter’s House Fellowship with Chris Inman officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. William Douglas “Bill” Hall.

