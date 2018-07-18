Obituaries

Winfred M. Douglas, Knoxville

Mr. Winfred M. Douglas was born on July 19, 1930 at his family home in Hollingsworth, KY to his loving parents Foster and Lucy Douglas and was one of eight boys. Winfred attended Wynn High School in Habersham, TN. Upon graduating, he served his county in the US army in Korea for two years. After completing his service, he attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, where he received his bachelors degree in Education. He then went on to obtain his Masters Degree at Union College in Barbourville, KY. He became a career school teacher in Campbell County Schools, where he taught at Jellico High, Wynn High and Campbell County Comprehensive High School.

Winfred served many leadership roles as an educator and was a major force in implementing a union for teachers in Campbell County. He was an active member of the Democratic Party where he spent many hours helping to create positive change for Campbell County citizens.

After retirement, Winfred moved to Knoxville where he became an active member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed the church activities and never missed a Christmas program!

Winfred’s memory will be rejoiced by his daughters, Regina Douglas Shearer and Kim Douglas; grandchildren, Ashley Shearer and Gary Shearer; great grandchildren, Maximus, Presley Rose and Cassius Keene; brothers, Samuel Douglas, Clifford Douglas, Harvey Douglas(Jan) and Carl Douglas(Bonnie) and many other friends and family.

Winfred was loved by all who knew him and all our lives are richer for having shared his journey. He loved us deeply, as we loved him. We will miss him greatly. Until we all meet again.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from Noon-2PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00PM with Kent Williams officiating. Mr. Douglas internment will be held at the Campbell Memorial Gardens following the funeral service with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

