Susan Darlene Davis Brummett, Clinton

Susan Darlene Davis Brummett, age 60, of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 16, 2018. Throughout her life she loved reading, being outside and listening to music but most of all spending time with her family. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Iris Davis.

Susan is survived by:

Daughter…………….. Candy Davis of Knoxville

Brothers……………… Matt Davis & wife Gail

John Davis

Phillip Davis

Nephews……………. Johnathan and Jessie Davis

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

