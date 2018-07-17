Obituaries
Jacob D. Armes, Wartburg
Mr. Jacob D. Armes, age 27, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday July 15, 2018. He was a 2009 graduate of Wartburg Central High School. Jacob loved being outdoors, spending time fishing and four-wheeling. He also enjoyed playing the drums. Jacob was a kind and gentle soul who always seems to have a smile on his face. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Claude Cotton, Levi and Annie Massengill, Cordell and Irvie Armes, and Straling and Mary Burgess.
And his grandfather: Phillip Kelly.
He is survived by his mother and step-father: Amanda and Phillip Kelly.
His father: John Armes and Wanda Porter.
His twin brother with whom he shared a special bond: Jordan Armes.
His sister: Savannah Kelly.
His grandparents: Linda Daughtery, Curtis and Melissa Massengill, John Armes, Sr and Sharon McCullough.
His great grandmother: Vivian Cotton.
His aunt, uncle and cousin: Gwen, Mike and Jessica Whaley.
His great uncle: Gary Cotton.
His cousins: Nancy and James Aytes and their son, Matthew Pittman, Melanie Cotton and her daughters, Jasmine and Nevaeh Cotton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday July 18,, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Robert Laymance officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Family Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Armes family.