Obituaries

Hubert Fred Robbins, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Hubert Fred Robbins, age 82 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at his home on July 15, 2018. He had recently professed his faith in Christ and was assured of his salvation. He attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Hubert was a special friend of Pastor Garvan Walls. Hubert was born December 12, 1935 in Frost Bottom, Tennessee. He served as a Specialist in the United States Army. Hubert was an avid gardener and fisherman. He enjoyed metal detecting. He also loved University of Tennessee sports, even though sometimes he was too nervous to watch the entire game. Hubert had worked at Harvey’s Furniture and Appliance Store for over 45 years as the appliance repairman. The Harvey family has been a special part of the Robbins family for many years.

Hubert was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Mary Robbins, by his brothers, James (J.C.) Robbins, Charles (Joe) Robbins, and by a sister, Thelma Davis.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 53 years Margaret, his son Jason and wife Eva of Oliver Springs; daughter Melissa of Oliver Springs; and grandchildren Hannah, Emma, and Jonah of Oliver Springs. He is also survived by two brothers Clarence and wife Hilda of Oliver Springs; Bobby and wife Faye of Kingston. A sister-in-law Verda Robbins of Oliver Springs. He also had lots of nieces and nephews whom he held very dear.

Hubert is survived by a host of in-laws including: Joe and Retha Mattox, Bobbie Pride, Will Mattox, Emma Mattox, Ralph and Betty McMillan, Tim and Marie Carroll, Roger and Venita Mattox.

Receiving of friends will be at Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 18th with funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 19th at 11am at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

