Carl “Duck” East, Spring City

Mr. Carl “Duck” East, age 88 a resident of Spring City, TN., passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Rhea County. He was born December 26, 1929 in the Abels Valley Community. Carl was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a very generous, giving and caring man. He was well known and loved in the community. Carl was a member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood where he served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and youth sponsor for many years. Carl also served in the US Army 2nd Infantry. He was on active duty in the Korean War and returned to duty at West Point. He was employed by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Scandlyn Lumber Company and retired as business owner of East Construction. He is preceded in death by his Wife of 67 years; Wilma June Roddy East, Parents; Benjamin Franklin and Mary Laura Harris East, Brothers; Frank East, Jr., Benjamin East, Jim “Bud” East, B.C. “Brune” East and Grover “Gene” East, Sisters; Lucille “Tom” Collins, Margaret East, Pearl “Toots” Allen and Ester Cagle.

Survivors Include:

Son: Larry (Judy) East of Durham, North Carolina

Daughter: Carla East Jackson of Spring City, Tennessee

Grandsons: Travis (Addie) Hardin, Brett (Casey) East, Mark (Shea) Jackson

Granddaughters: Carla (Tony) Garcia, Carrie (Joey) Nelson, Shelley Leyba

Great-Grandsons: Tyler Hardin, Celeb Hardin, Jordan Lanham, Tristan Garcia, Tucker Bradshaw

Great-Granddaughters: Mollie Jackson, Gracie Jackson, Presley Bradshaw, Theresa Leyba, Gina Leyba

Family will receive friends Monday, July 16, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Evangelist Tim Waggoner officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery with Military Honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl “Duck” East.

