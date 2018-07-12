Obituaries
Eula Jane Hawes, Rockwood
Eula Jane Hawes, age 89 passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood in Rockwood, Tennessee. she was born April 3, 1929 in Grandview, Tennessee. Eula was a member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Cumberland County. She was preceded in death by her Husband; Riley C. (Carl) Hawes, Parents; James and Sara Reed James, Daughter; Barbara C. Ledbetter, 3 Sisters and 2 Brothers.
Survivors Include:
Sons: Joe Hawes of Rockwood, TN.
James Hawes (Regina) of Midtown, TN.
John Hawes (Nita) of Rockwood, TN.
Douglas Hawes (Rhonda) of Rockwood, TN.
10 Grandchildren
24 Great-Grandchildren
Family and friends will meet Friday, July 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm EST. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cumberland County, for a Graveside service with Rev. Sonny Johnson officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Eula Jane Hawes.