Obituaries

Eula Jane Hawes, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Eula Jane Hawes, age 89 passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood in Rockwood, Tennessee. she was born April 3, 1929 in Grandview, Tennessee. Eula was a member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Cumberland County. She was preceded in death by her Husband; Riley C. (Carl) Hawes, Parents; James and Sara Reed James, Daughter; Barbara C. Ledbetter, 3 Sisters and 2 Brothers.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Joe Hawes of Rockwood, TN.

James Hawes (Regina) of Midtown, TN.

John Hawes (Nita) of Rockwood, TN.

Douglas Hawes (Rhonda) of Rockwood, TN.

10 Grandchildren

24 Great-Grandchildren

Family and friends will meet Friday, July 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm EST. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cumberland County, for a Graveside service with Rev. Sonny Johnson officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Eula Jane Hawes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

