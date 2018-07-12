Obituaries

Donna Jean, Harriman

Donna Jean, age 90 passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Donna was born December 2, 1927 in Cando, North Dakota. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, TN. Donna and the Bodelson family moved from Cando to Seattle, Washington where she met and married Ralph M. Jean. Linda and Theresa were born there. In the early 1950’s Donna and Ralph moved to Calvert City, Kentucky where their son David was born. In 1961 the family relocated to Rockwood, Tennessee. Donna enjoyed snow skiing, Golfing and bosting. She also hiked with her family including 75 miles on the Appalachian Trail. She was a stay at home mother, except for several years as a teaching assistant at Ridgeview Elementary School. Ralph and Donna moved to New Haven, West Virginia for a few years and retired to Roane County, TN. She is preceded in death by her Husband; Ralph M. Jean, Parents: Envold and Helen Celia Bodelson, sister; Helen Hood, Brother; Ronald Bodelson.

Survivors Include:

Children: Linda Jean White of Ormond Beach, FL.

Theresa Hockman (Norval) of Kingston, TN.

David J. Jean (Vickie) of Harriman, TN.

Grandchildren: Christina Grabowski (Edward), Angela Braid (Todd),

Michelle Dodson, Lauren Jean and Ryan Jean

Great Grandchildren: Olivia Grabowski, Ashton and Chandler Braid, Reese Kelly and Cora Dodson

Brother-In-Law and Nephew: Don Hood, Sr. and Don Hood, Jr.(Jan) of Seattle, Washington.

Special thanks to: Pat Givens, Jamestown Assisted living Staff, the Staff at Roane Medical Center ER and the Comfort Care Unit for their compassion and care.

Family will receive friends Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Requeim Mass will be Held Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman. Interment will follow the Mass at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Alzheimer’s TN. or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 535 Margrave Dr. Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Donna Jean.

