Tammy Lynn Pugh Shillings, Lancing

Mrs. Tammy Lynn Pugh Shillings, age 56, of the Potters Chapel Community in Lancing went home to be with the Lord Monday July 9, 2018 at her home after a battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Brenda Pugh.

One sister: Kim Rumbragh Pugh.

And one brother: Gary Pugh.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years: William J. Shillings.

Two sons: William and Allen Shillings.

Two daughters: Pamela Shillings and her boyfriend Jeremy Fowler, Sandy Shillings and her boyfriend Tommy Justes all of Lancing.

Eight grandchildren: Sean Hall, Samantha Hall, Serenity Shillings, William Shillings, Tucker Shillings, Sara Shillings and her fiancé Eddie Rich, Haley Shillings, and Zack Shillings and his fiancé Dustina Teeter.

Four great grandchildren: Aeirel Rich, Adriana Shillings, Samuel Shillings and Alvin Rich.

One sister: Debbie Pugh and her family in Florida.

Her aunt: Carol and Herb James of West Virginia.

Cousins: Nancy Jones, Jeff and June Davidson all of Wartburg, Al and Linda Davidson of Lancing, Judy and Edd Griffith of Wartburg and Emma Hicks of Coalfield, along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday July 11, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be Thursday morning at 11:00 AM in Potters Chapel Church in Lancing with Pastor Mike Ritzman officiating. Interment will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to U.T. Hospice for their care and compassion during Tammy’s illness.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Shillings family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

