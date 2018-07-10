Obituaries

Bonnie Beatrice Foust Byrge, Andersonville

Bonnie Beatrice Foust Byrge, age 89 of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at her residence. She was born March 21, 1929 in Campbell County, TN to the late Levi and Irene Heatherly Harmon. Bonnie was a member of the Island Ford Baptist Church. She loved flowers and spending time with her family. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, first husband of 52 years, Verlin Foust, second husband of over 9 years, Mart Byrge, brother, Oscar Harmon, sisters, Betty Harmon Foust, Elizabeth Harmon Edmond, Janie Harmon Jobe and Mary Ruth Harmon Walden, grandchildren, Cynthia Foust and Angie Foust.

Survivors:

Daughters Carolyn Slover & Jerry

Kathy Foust

Linda Musgrave & Wayne

Sons Michael Foust

Buddy Foust

Brother Hubert Harmon

Grandchildren Thomas Jones, Rebecca Jones, Robert Jones, Sara Tallant,

Tina Slover, Stacey Budensiek, Nathan Leinart, Michael Foust, Daniel Foust, David Foust, Laura Camilo, Selena Everhart, Scotty Foust and Matthew Foust.

Great Grandchildren #29

Great Great Granchildren #3

A host of other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Island Ford Baptist Church with Rev. Stan Slover and Rev. Fred Long officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Island Ford Cemetery.

You may also view Bonnie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

